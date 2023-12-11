Left Menu

National Human Rights Institution holds discussion session on occasion of Human Rights Day

The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) held a discussion session titled "Celebrating History and Shaping the Future" on the occasion of Human Rights Day.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 23:30 IST
National Human Rights Institution holds discussion session on occasion of Human Rights Day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 11 (ANI/WAM): The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) held a discussion session titled "Celebrating History and Shaping the Future" on the occasion of Human Rights Day, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and marking 30 years since the adoption of the Paris Principles which guide the work of national human rights institutions. The discussion session, presented by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, and Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General, addressed several important topics, including the definition of human rights, the history of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which stemmed from the United Nations Charter, as well as treaties and mechanisms associated with the Declaration.

Furthermore, the session explored future human rights challenges, taking into consideration the diversity of cultures worldwide, and emphasised the importance of new legislation and agreements to keep pace with the both present and future. In the second segment of the session, discussions focused on the Paris Principles, which guide the operations of national human rights institutions, and their historical evolution from their inception to the establishment of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI). It also highlighted key aspects associated with the functions and roles of these institutions, as well as the primary classifications within their accreditation process, which enable them to engage in a wide range of practices with high credibility recognised at an international scale. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023