Pakistan: Earthquake tremors jolt parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earthquake tremors jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 10:45 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Earthquake tremors jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per Pakistan's seismological centre, the earthquake tremors were felt in Swat, Mingora, Lower Pir, Upper Dir and adjoining areas. People came out of their houses in fear. As per initial reports, no loss of life was reported and there wasn't any property damage.

In November, an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Gilgit and its adjoining areas. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Gilgit and the adjoining areas. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported. According to NSMC Islamabad, the depth of the quake was recorded at 45 kilometers and the epicentre was 84 kilometres in the north-west. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

