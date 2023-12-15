Left Menu

Pakistan: Protests continue despite severe cold demanding probe over Baloch killings

Leaders of several political parties and all groups of Balochistan continued their protest in the Sariab Mill against the extrajudicial killings of Baloch people and non-recovery of missing people, Pakistan vernacular media Qudrat Daily reported.

Leaders of several political parties and all groups of Balochistan continued their protest in the Sariab Mill against the extrajudicial killings of Baloch people and non-recovery of missing people, Pakistan vernacular media Qudrat Daily reported. The dharna continued in Sariab Mill on the second day despite the severe cold. Hundreds of women, children, and elderly people remained in the camp to express solidarity with them.

The leaders of various political parties, including all groups of Balochistan National Party, PTM, National Party, and BSO, expressed solidarity with the participants of the long march. The protestors demanded a judicial inquiry regarding the missing people who have been killed in the encounters since 2021. They demanded 'severe' punishment for those behind the killings and disappearances, the vernacular media Qudrat Daily reported.

According to the report, thousands of missing persons are still far away from their loved ones, neither they are being produced in the courts nor do their families have access to them at this time. "Our institution is neither accountable to the court nor the government. They are running their government," the report stated.

The families of the missing persons further demanded that all the missing persons should be brought to court and should be given a chance to give their statements. They also demanded judicial inquiry for those killed in encounters so that the facts could come out. (ANI)

