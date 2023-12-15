UK: Indian consulate organises event to celebrate 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Cardiff

An event was organised by the Indian consulate in Wales, to celebrate the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Cardiff in association with the Sikh Council of Wales. The event took place on November 27 at Cardiff University, Wales to celebrate the birth of the first of the ten Sikh gurus.

Hundreds of people turned up for the event at Cardiff University, which was organised by the Indian Consul in Wales, Raj Aggarwal. The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford and the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, were present on the occasion.

"To mark the 554th Birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Sikh Council of Wales invited First Minister @MarkDrakeford, HC @VDoraiswami, Chancellor @cardiffuni and other dignitaries to celebrate the universal message of #Sikhism. Earlier, HC paid obeisance at the Sikh Gurdwara Cardiff," the Indian High Commission posted on X (formerly Twitter). The event was organised by Raj in collaboration with the Indian government and the Sikh Council of Wales

Notably, Sikhs from all four of the Gurdwaras in Wales were in attendance at the event. Indian Consul Raj Aggarwal heaped praises on the Indian diaspora in Wales for turning out in huge numbers, adding that people of all religious faiths were in attendance at the event. He added that this one of the first of many huge celebrations organised across the world.

"It was a beautiful ceremony and celebration. The diaspora in Wales are hard-working and prosperous and are an amazing asset to the country. This is a huge anniversary for all Indians in Wales and it was especially fantastic that it is open up to people of all religious faiths to come and share such a joyous occasion and for all communities in Wales to come together to enjoy our wonderfully diverse and inclusive society," Aggarwal said. He added, "It was one of the first of many huge celebrations organised all over the world for the 554th birth anniversary of Nanak Dev Ji and all of India and the world will share with the joyous celebrations of this amazing landmark. It was great that it was attended by the High Commissioner and an Indian Government minister who were both warmly received at the Gurdwara."

Gurmit Singh Randhawa, President of the Sikh Council of Wales, said that the message of the event was to come together to celebrate the message of standing up for the poor and downtrodden. "The message for today was simple, and it is one of the communities coming together and celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who stood for the poor and downtrodden people in upholding the principles of justice, equality and freedom for all," he said.

High Commissioner Doraiswami received a warm welcome at the Gurdwara and he passed on greetings and well wishes to all in attendance. From there, the guests went on to join the celebrations at the Julian Hodge Building at Cardiff University, which were attended by numerous dignitaries and people of all faiths. The event had performances from children from various Sikh temples in Wales doing Kirtan (chanting), Kavita (Hindi poetry) and Sakhi (recounting of events in Sikh history) and there was an authentic vegetarian buffet afterwards.

There were also various officers from the armed forces in attendance as well as the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith, the Rt Hon Lord Mayor of Cardiff Councillor Bablin Molik, and Baroness Jenny Randerson Chancellor of Cardiff University. Doraiswami paid obeisance at the historic Sikh Gurdwara in Cardiff and also attended Kirtan and offered Seva after the Langar.

During his meeting his Wales First Minister Drakeford, he reflected upon the three pillars of dedicated work, sharing, and sincere faith. They also discussed promoting two-way business, culture, cricket and football through the 'Living Bridge' in Wales. (ANI)

