Four suspected Hamas members plotting attack on Jewish institutions arrested in Germany, Netherlands

Four alleged Hamas members suspected of plotting terror attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe were arrested by German and Dutch authorities on Thursday (local time), CNN reported citing Germany's federal prosecutor. The prosecutor said that three arrests were made in Germany and one in the Netherlands.

Hamas is classified as a 'terrorist organisation' by the United States, the European Union and several other nations. Of the three arrested in Germany, two were Lebanese nationals and one was an Egyptian national, said the prosecutor. The person arrested in the Netherlands was described as a Dutch national.

While the first names of the individuals were outlined, the surname of the suspects were not disclosed in line with the German privacy law, according to CNN. Reacting to the arrests, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser thanked the German and Dutch police authorities, stating that it "shows that our security authorities are extremely vigilant and act consistently."

"The protection of Jews is our top priority. We use all constitutional means against those who threaten the lives of Jews and the existence of the state of Israel," Faeser said. The German Justice Minister, Marco Buschmann, also thanked authorities for the "successful investigation," which has "contributed to ensuring that Jews in Europe can continue to live in safety and peace."

"Following the terrible attacks by Hamas on the Israeli population, attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions have also increased in our country in recent weeks. This is shameful and shocking. We must therefore do everything we can to ensure that Jews in our country do not have to fear for their safety again. And our security and law enforcement authorities are working flat out to achieve this," Buschmann stated. The news came as Denmark and the Netherlands arrested four other people suspected of terrorism offenses.

However, Denmark's Intelligence Agency told CNN those cases had "no direct connection" to the arrests of suspected Hamas members made by German and Dutch authorities. (ANI)

