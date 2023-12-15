Left Menu

India, US co-chair AML/CFT Dialogue, agree to improve cooperation against money laundering, terror financing

India and the United States co-chaired the US-India Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Dialogue, and agreed to improve cooperation and information sharing

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 07:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 07:00 IST
India, US co-chair AML/CFT Dialogue, agree to improve cooperation against money laundering, terror financing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States co-chaired the US-India Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Dialogue, and agreed to improve cooperation and information sharing The Dialogue took place on Wednesday here in the national capital. It was co-chaired by US Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson and India's Revenue Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Sanjay Malhotra.

"On December 13, 2023, we, US Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson and Sanjay Malhotra, Revenue Secretary, Indian Ministry of Finance, reconvened and co-chaired the US-India Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Dialogue. The Ministry of Finance hosted the dialogue in New Delhi," read the joint statement of the US-India Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Dialogue. The joint statement stated that the India-US AML/CFT Dialogue is an effective forum for both countries to share perspectives and best practises on how to strengthen the collective efforts of both countries to address illicit finance risk across our countries and the international financial systems.

In forum sessions, the two countries discussed each country's experience with virtual assets and virtual asset service providers, given the focus area of both sides to promote responsible innovation while mitigating illicit finance risks. Both parties recognised the pressing need to accelerate global implementation of AML/CFT standards for virtual assets, in line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations, to effectively address the issue of regulatory arbitrage, the statement read.

The participants also discussed each country's efforts to enhance transparency in beneficial ownership, including the implementation of beneficial ownership registries, tools to improve data quality, and verification of the information. This is a crucial step in combating money laundering and other financial crimes, as it allows authorities to track the flow of funds and identify those who are ultimately responsible for them, the statement added.

India and the US discussed the current challenges each jurisdiction is facing with regard to sanctions implementation, as well as opportunities to improve cooperation and information sharing to better combat sanctions evasion and terrorist financing in the region and globally. The two delegations also identified various areas in AML/CFT where India and the US can jointly work together and share experiences and best practices.

India and the US further agreed to convene the dialogue again next year to build on this week's productive discussions. They also agreed that in advance of next year's dialogue, ongoing technical-level discussions will continue to advance the priorities and identify additional areas for cooperation. "Finally, we agreed to pursue opportunities to enhance coordination and cooperation bilaterally and multilaterally, including working together within the FATF," the statement read.

"Reconvening and co-chairing the India-US AML/CFT Dialogue reaffirms the commitment of India and the United States to work jointly to address illicit finance risk in the international financial system," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023