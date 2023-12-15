Denmark initiates probe against people allegedly linked with Hamas

Denmark is holding two people in custody and targeting four more in an investigation, alleging that they might have ties to others across Europe linked to the Hamas terror group, Al Jazeera reported. The two suspects who were detained have been ordered to remain in pretrial detention until January 9, according to prosecutor Anders Larsson.

Meanwhile, their arrests coincide with detentions in Germany, allegedly linked to Hamas and in the Netherlands. Earlier on Thursday, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service announced the arrests of three people on suspicion of plotting to carry out "an act of terror".

According to Al Jazeera, Larsson revealed that one was released after a nightlong custody hearing at a Copenhagen court. The prosecutor did not say whether the released person was still considered a suspect. Moreover, the whereabouts of the other four suspects are unknown.

Furthermore, Larrson did not specify whether Hamas is linked to the Danish arrests or not. However, there have been strong suggestions that they might be connected, reported Al Jazeera.

After the arrests on Thursday, Israel's Mossad spy agency stated that Denmark had exposed "Hamas infrastructure on European soil", according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. "It is, of course, in relation to Israel and Gaza, completely unacceptable for someone to bring a conflict elsewhere in the world into Danish society," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

Following this, Danish police said that they would increase their public presence in the upcoming days, in particular in Copenhagen and around Jewish localities, Al Jazeera reported. The European Union's home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, also warned this month that Europe faced a "huge risk of terrorist attacks" over the Christmas holiday period during the Israel-Hamas war. (ANI)

