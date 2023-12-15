UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish FM discuss regional developments over phone

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 15 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a telephone conversation with Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, the latest developments in the region, and their fallout at the humanitarian and security levels.

During the call, the two top diplomats explored ways to boost regional and global efforts to de-escalate the situation and protect civilians, while boosting humanitarian response to support the people of the Gaza Strip and sustain such support.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the importance of bolstering regional and global efforts to end extremism, tensions, and escalating violence in the region, as well as the need to ensure the protection of civilians and the sustainable supply of relief and medical aid to the people of Gaza. (ANI/WAM)

