UAE and Mexico sign Memorandum of Understanding and Comprehensive Partnership at COP28

During the signing ceremony, Al Shamsi stated that the UAE believes the future depends on solid multilateral partnerships, based on a mutual commitment aimed at achieving stability and prosperity.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], December 15 (ANI/WAM): Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Development Affairs, and Joel Hernandez Garcia, Under-Secretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Mexican States, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Comprehensive Partnership on behalf of their respective governments. The signings took place on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), at Expo City Dubai.

During the signing ceremony, Al Shamsi stated that the UAE believes the future depends on solid multilateral partnerships, based on a mutual commitment aimed at achieving stability and prosperity.

He also added that the Memorandum of Understanding and Comprehensive Partnership paves the way to increased opportunities for people in the region, and expands the field of vital economic development as a way to expedite and facilitate growth, trade and investment. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

