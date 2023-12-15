Left Menu

Union Cabinet approves Memorandum of Cooperation between India, Saudi Arabia on cooperation in digitization, electronic manufacturing

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between India and Saudi Arabia in the field of digitization and electronic manufacturing.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between India and Saudi Arabia in the field of digitization and electronic manufacturing. The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of a MoC signed on August 18, 2023, between the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on cooperation in the fields of digitization and electronic Manufacturing.

The MoC aims to boost collaboration in the fields of digitization, electronic manufacturing, e-governance, smart infrastructure, e-Health and e-education, amongst others. "The Memorandum of Cooperation intends to strengthen collaboration in the field of Digitization, Electronic Manufacturing, e-Governance, smart infrastructure, e-Health and e-Education, promote partnership in research in digital innovation and the use of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Robots, Cloud Computing and Blockchain, etc," the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a press release.

Moreover, this MoC would establish a framework for cooperation in the area of digitization and electronic manufacturing and establish partnerships between India and Saudi Arabia. It further aimed to promote ways of innovative training and development through e-teaching, e-learning and exchange programmes in digitization and electronics manufacturing.

Additionally, it also aimed to promote innovative training and development through e-teaching, e-learning and exchange programmes in digitization and electronics manufacturing to develop joint training programmes for capacity building and access to highly skilled Information and Communication Technologies professionals. Moreover, it also focuses on boosting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-up ecosystems by sharing information on business accelerators, venture capital and incubators of technology start-ups, which would indirectly generate employment opportunities for both parties.

"The collaboration activities under this MoC will promote cooperation in the areas of digitization and electronic manufacturing, which are integral to the envisaged objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat," the release said. Meanwhile, the Cabinet on Friday also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Tanzania on cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at the population scale for digital transformations.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, was apprised of a MoU signed on October 9 between the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Tanzanian Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology on cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at the population scale for digital transformation. "The MoU intends to promote closer cooperation and exchange of experiences and digital technology-based solutions in the implementation of digital transformational initiatives between both countries," according to the release.

Moreover, it will envisage improved collaboration leading to employment opportunities in the field of IT. Over the last few years, India has demonstrated its leadership in implementation of digital public infrastructure (DPI) and has successfully provided delivery of services to public even during the COVID pandemic.

"As a result, many countries have evinced interest in learning from India's experiences and entering into MoUs with India for learning from India's experiences," it added. (ANI)

