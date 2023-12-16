Average issuing time 7-10 days for normal, 1-3 days for Tatkaal passport: Jaishankar informs Parliament

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Lok Sabha on Friday about the time period for issuance of passports and the steps taken to curb the backlog created by the COVID pandemic. In a written reply to question raised by Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill regarding the 'waiting period for passports', the EAM informed that the average time taken for the issuing of passport is 7-10 days for normal passport and 1-3 days for Tatkaal passport

"The average time taken for the issuance of passports (excluding police verification time) is 7-10 days for normal passports and 1-3 days for Tatkaal passports," Jaishankar stated in the written reply. A normal passport is issued to the general public, while a Tatkal passport is issued for urgent travel needs. The standard processing time for a normal passport is 30-45 days from the date of application. The standard processing time for a Tatkal passport is one working day without police verification.

Jaishankar informed that police verification also plays an important role in the timely dispatch of passports. The EAM said that although the average police verification time across India is 14 days, in those states and union territories where 'mPassport Police' app has been launched, the process is completed within five days.

Since, Gill had asked about the huge pendency in passport issuing in Punjab, the EAM particularly stated that the mPassport Police app has also been launched in Punjab. The EAM also elaborated on the steps taken by the MEA to expedite passport issuance after the pandemic surged backlog amid demand from across the country, including Punjab.

He said that some of the measures taken by the Ministry include the opening of Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) on Saturdays. Other steps taken by MEA are creating additional passport processing counters (Camp PSKs) at passport offices, deploying mobile vans to attend to passport applicants, and releasing additional appointments daily, Jaishankar said.

The EAM added that the deployment of additional personnel and cross-granting practises have also been used to expedite passport issuance. (ANI)

