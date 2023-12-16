UAE: Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief receives UNDRR Secretary-General

Dubai [UAE], December 16 (ANI/WAM): Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, warmly welcomed Mami Mizutori, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), along with her accompanying delegation, at the Dubai Police General Headquarters. During the meeting, Lt Gen Al Marri emphasised Dubai Police's strong commitment to promoting effective communication, knowledge sharing, and the exchange of best practises with local and international entities across various specialised fields.

He highlighted the significance of collective efforts in addressing the challenges and risks posed by climate change, emphasising the need for adaptability, resilience, and the integration of cutting-edge technological tools to enhance infrastructure and essential services. Meanwhile, Mami Mizutori expressed the UNDRR's keenness to establish and enhance collaboration with diverse government entities in the UAE.

She emphasised the importance of fostering a strong partnership in areas of mutual interest to develop and strengthen cooperation across various domains in alignment with the strategic goals of both parties. Al Marri accompanied the UN delegation to the Command and Control Centre, where they were briefed about the latest services and initiatives that enhance security and safety in the emirate, as well as the centre's equipment and latest additions, such as the 3D map that covers Dubai and the patrols dispatching system that ensures swift and efficient response to reports and emergency calls.

The delegation was introduced to the interactive educational platform "Efaad," which has made a significant impact with its solid initiatives and valuable content. It has become a pioneering model sought after by both government and private entities as it focuses on equipping students with essential skills. The platform stands out in providing scholarship services and has set a benchmark for best international practises in the field of scholarship.

Furthermore, Efaad has successfully fostered collaboration and coordination with various educational institutions and training centres, effectively meeting Dubai Police's academic and training requirements while aligning with their strategic objectives. (ANI/WAM)

