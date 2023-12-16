Left Menu

India raised cases of minority persecution in Pakistan multiple times: MoS Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that India is aware of the reports of minority persecution in Pakistan and has also taken up the matter with the Islamabad government multiple times.

Muraleedharan said this in a written reply to BJP MP Gopal Chinnaya Shetty, who asked about the reports of alleged heinous crimes against minority communities in Pakistan.

He said that New Delhi, from time to time, has come across reports of alleged heinous crimes faced by minority communities abroad. "The government has also taken note of various incidents of persecution, killing, abduction, forced conversions and forced marriages of members of minority communities in Pakistan," he said in the reply.

The MoS said that it is the Pakistani government's responsibility to discharge its "constitutional obligation," adding that New Delhi has also taken up the matter with the Islamabad government. "It is the responsibility of the government of Pakistan to discharge its constitutional obligations towards its citizens, including those from minority communities," the BJP leader said.

He added, "Based on the reports of atrocities committed against minorities in Pakistan, the Government of India has, from time to time, taken up the matter with the Government of Pakistan and asked it to take steps to protect and promote the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities." The MoS further informed the Parliament that India has also highlighted the human rights violations in Pakistan at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. (ANI)

