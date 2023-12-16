Tahnoun bin Zayed meets with US National Security Advisor

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, met today with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his accompanying delegation. The two sides reviewed UAE-US ties and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of their countries.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun and Sullivan stressed the importance of providing support to the Palestinian people and ensuring the sustainable delivery of humanitarian assistance to them, through cooperation with friendly countries and international organisations. The two sides also underscored the need to discuss and leverage all opportunities to reach a lasting ceasefire and ensure the smooth passage of essential humanitarian aid. They agreed the ultimate goal is to resume negotiations for the two-state solution as it would end the conflict and achieve security and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US. (ANI/WAM)

