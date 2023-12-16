Discussions between PM Modi, Oman Sultan were "comprehensive and constructive": FS Kwatra

Discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik were "comprehensive and constructive," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Saturday. He stated that PM Modi and Oman Sultan shared concern about terrorism and discussed possible elements of cooperation in energy security, particularly green energy. While addressing a special press briefing on the State Visit of Oman Sultan on Saturday, Vinay Kwatra said, "In terms of our trade and commercial relationship, bilateral trade between India and Oman stood at roughly 12.5 billion in 2022-23 and what is significant is that in the last couple of years, it has doubled in quantum. The discussions between Prime Minister and his Majesty were comprehensive and constructive."

"They covered, as I said, entire range of our bilateral engagement including maritime cooperation, trade and investment cooperation cooperation in new areas including space, financial technology. They shared concern on the problems of terrorism. They also discussed possible elements of cooperation in the field of energy security, particularly green energy, as of course also the possibilities to further strengthen people-to-people ties, including through the popular game of cricket in both the countries," he added. Vinay Kwatra said that PM Modi and Oman Sultan adopted 'India Oman Joint Vision Partnership for Future.' He congratulated PM Modi on the success of India's G20 Presidency. He stated that PM Modi and Oman Sultan exchanged perspectives on regional and international issues.

He said, "His Majesty congratulated Prime Minister Modi for the success of India's G20 presidency and conveyed his appreciation for the invitation extended to Oman and their participation as the special guest. The leaders also exchanged perspective on regional and international issues." "In terms of significant outcomes from the discussion. First, the two leaders adopted India Oman Joint Vision Partnership for Future. The joint vision basically envisages path for our bilateral engagement, which is rooted in Oman Vision 2040, which is their national development blueprint under his Majesty Sultan Haitham and India's development vision under Prime Minister's Amrit Kaal vision," he added.

Kwatra noted that the vision document focuses building partnership between Oman and India in eight to ten areas, including maritime cooperation, energy security and green energy. Vinay Kwatra said, "This vision document focuses building partnership between India, Oman in broadly eight to ten areas which are, as I also mentioned a while earlier, area of maritime cooperation and connectivity, two energy security and green energy in particular green hydrogen, three space for digital payments including other ecosystem industries of fintech, the full bucket of health, tourism and hospitality related partnership. Disaster management featured very prominently in discussions between the Prime Minister and his Majesty, agriculture and food security and of course cricket. "

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday. Speaking at the meeting of the joint delegation, PM Modi said, "Today we are adopting a new India-Oman joint vision, a partnership for the future. In this joint vision, concrete action points have been agreed upon in ten different areas. I am confident that the joint vision will give a new and modern shape to our partnership."

"I am happy that the discussion on the CEPA agreement is going on and two rounds of discussion have been successfully completed, in which many important issues have been agreed upon. I hope that we will soon be able to sign this agreement which will add a new dimension to our economic cooperation," PM Modi added. Terming the Sultan's maiden State visit as 'historic', PM Modi said, "I am happy to welcome you to India. Today is a historic day in Oman-India relations as after 26 years, the Sultan of Oman has come to India on a state visit and I have got the opportunity to welcome you. On behalf of the people of India, I welcome you."

Also congratulating Oman for qualifying for the T20I cricket world cup to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the US next year, he said, "Last month, Oman qualified for the T-20 Cricket World Cup to be held in 2024. I congratulate you on this." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State V Muraleedhraran, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

