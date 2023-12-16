Ongoing developments in West Asia discussed during talks between PM Modi, Oman Sultan: FS Kwatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq discussed the ongoing developments in West Asia and the emerging challenges from the conflict including the catastrophic humanitarian situation during their talks in Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Saturday. He stated that the two leaders exchanged their perspectives about the ongoing situation in West Asia.

While addressing a special press briefing on Oman Sultan's State Visit to India, Kwatra said that the two leaders shared appreciation of the continuing challenge that both nations face due to the emerging multiple dimensions of the conflict between Hamas and Israel. He said, "Given the ongoing developments in West Asia, in terms of what's happening there, in terms of multiple challenges that the ongoing conflict in Gaza has thrown up, that was definitely an important element of discussions between the two leaders, and there was a shared appreciation of the continuing challenge that both countries face from the emerging multiple dimensions of the conflict, including the catastrophic humanitarian situation which is there, the challenge of terrorism, and of course, the larger need to find and try and achieve a two-state solution as a way forward, but also the exchange of perspectives of both sides with regard to the situation there. It was discussed and both leaders exchanged in detail their perspective of the situation there."

Notably, the conflict in Gaza started after the Hamas attack on October 7, when about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. Following this, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas with a goal to eliminate the entire terror group. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting of the joint delegation, PM Modi said, "Today we are adopting a new India-Oman joint vision, a partnership for the future. In this joint vision, concrete action points have been agreed upon in ten different areas. I am confident that the joint vision will give a new and modern shape to our partnership." "I am happy that the discussion on the CEPA agreement is going on and two rounds of discussion have been successfully completed, in which many important issues have been agreed upon. I hope that we will soon be able to sign this agreement which will add a new dimension to our economic cooperation," PM Modi added.

Terming the Sultan's maiden State visit as 'historic', PM Modi said, "I am happy to welcome you to India. Today is a historic day in Oman-India relations as after 26 years, the Sultan of Oman has come to India on a state visit and I have got the opportunity to welcome you. On behalf of the people of India, I welcome you." Also congratulating Oman for qualifying for the T20I cricket world cup to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the US next year, he said, "Last month, Oman qualified for the T-20 Cricket World Cup to be held in 2024. I congratulate you on this." (ANI)

