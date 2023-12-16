Left Menu

Negotiations on economic pact between India, Oman have made substantial progress: Foreign Secy Kwatra

The negotiations between India and Oman for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement have only recently started and have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussion, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 18:34 IST
Negotiations on economic pact between India, Oman have made substantial progress: Foreign Secy Kwatra
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The negotiations between India and Oman for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement have only recently started and have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussions, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Saturday. He said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik emphasised on concluding the agreement early.

"Ongoing discussions between the two countries for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement," Kwatra said during a special press briefing on Oman Sultan's India visit. PM Modi and Sultan Tarik gave a strong push to conclude the India-Oman comprehensive economic partnership agreement as early as possible.

Kwatra said, "Secondly again, an area which featured very prominently in the discussions between the two leaders was ongoing discussions between the two countries for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement." "Although the negotiations on CEPA have started only recently, they have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussion and both leaders gave strong impetus and push to conclude the CEPA agreement as early as possible..." Kwatra added.

Earlier in the day, the Sultan of Oman met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders held delegation-level talks with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The Sultan of Oman began his three-day state visit to India on Friday. He is visiting the country with a high-level delegation of senior ministers and officials, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official release.

"His Majesty is accompanied on this visit by a very high-level delegation comprising his Deputy Prime Minister for Defence, seven Cabinet ministers and three Vice Ministers," the Foreign Secretary noted. The Sultan of Oman was also accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, the second day of his state visit to India.

"As part of his state visit, His Majesty was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier this morning and later in the evening, His Majesty will be hosted by the Honourable Rashtrapati for a state banquet," Kwatra said while briefing Oman Sultan's schedule for the remainder of the day. The Sultan was received by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, as he arrived at the Delhi airport on Friday for a three-day state visit. (ANI)

