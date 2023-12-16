UAE rulers congratulate King of Bahrain on National Day

Dubai [UAE], December 16 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory cables to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the occasion of the Kingdom's National Day.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables to King Hamad. (ANI/WAM)

