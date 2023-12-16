Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's visit to India confirms strength of bilateral relations: Oman Foreign Minister

Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's visit serves as a testament to the robust nature of the bilateral relationship between the Sultanate of Oman and India, signifying a new and optimistic phase in its historical evolution, Oman's foreign ministry statement read, as reported by the Times of Oman. Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Oman's Foreign Minister, has released a statement regarding Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's state visit to India.

The Minister emphasised in the statement that the visit underscores the mutual commitment of both nations to enhance cooperation, built upon the enduring pillars of friendship, cultural and economic interchange, and the existing strong ties between the people of India and Oman. "His Majesty's meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on tangible cooperation between Oman and India that looks to the future of both countries, with a particular emphasis on the economy, technology, energy, trade, and investment," adds the statement.

During the visit, a joint vision was established, outlining various crucial areas for collaboration. Both nations expressed their intention to finalise a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Additionally, they aimed to strengthen cooperation in maritime security, counterterrorism efforts, space technologies, and various realms of research, training, and cultural exchanges between them. "The Sultanate of Oman welcomes this significant enhancement of Oman-India relations, which will make a substantial contribution both to the stability and security of the Indian Ocean region and to the realisation of sustainable economic development goals for the benefit of the countries and the region," the statement concluded, as reported by the Times of Oman.

Oman Sultan arrived at the Delhi airport on Friday for a three-day State visit and was received by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan. Notably, India and Oman share a long-standing friendship rooted in historical, cultural, and economic ties. Furthermore, people-to-people contact between India and Oman can be traced back 5,000 years. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1955 and upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2008. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)