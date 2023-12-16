Left Menu

Pakistan: Six robbers loot gold worth PKR 180 mn near Rahim Yar Khan

Six people snatched a bag containing gold worth (PKR) 180 million from gold sellers near the School Bazar bridge in Rahim Yar Khan's municipal police station area of Pkaistan's Punjab province on Saturday, according to ARY News.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Six people snatched a bag containing gold worth (PKR) 180 million from gold sellers near the School Bazar bridge in Rahim Yar Khan's municipal police station area of Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday, according to ARY News. Six armed individuals opened fire on two businessmen who were fighting the robbery attempt near the municipal police station.

According to the gold merchant, the thieves snatched the bag carrying (PKR) 180 million of gold and opened fire in the face of resistance. Following the incident, the rescue team transported the injured gold traders to a hospital for treatment, ARY News reported.

However, police officers have roped off the area and launched a hunt for the culprits. This is not happening for the first time in Pakistan. Last month, a theft was reported in Karachi, when attackers stole gold worth millions from an apartment in the city's Napier Road neighbourhood, according to ARY News.

The suspects, according to the details stormed into the residence and looted roughly 12 tolas worth of gold from a flat in Karachi. The thieves also took the children's Penny Bank with them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

