Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to challenge in-camera trial in cypher case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intends to contest the Special Court's decision, invoking the Official Secrets Act, to conduct an in-camera trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cypher case, reinstating a ban on reporters' attendance for media coverage, Dawn reported. Expressing disapproval of the court's order, PTI posted on its official social media account, "A complete ban on reporting about the bogus cypher case. After still conducting the trial in jail, this is yet another step that exposes the reality of the case. A complete mockery of the law in Pakistan.

Sources within PTI's core committee informed Dawn that the decision to restrict coverage of the cypher case will be legally challenged before the Islamabad High Court. They mentioned that Barrister Salman Akram Raja would file the criminal review petition. The lawyer had previously contested Khan's jail trial, leading to the Islamabad High Court nullifying the trial proceedings and directing the special court judge to conduct a de novo trial in an open court setting.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice on Imran Khan's pleas against disqualification and intra-party polls. A day ago, a special court issued a ban on media coverage of the ongoing cypher case proceedings, directing strict adherence to the order across print, electronic, and social media platforms.

The decision, stemming from the official secret act, emphasises the need for confidentiality in handling the cypher case. The court has specifically directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ensure the effective implementation of the media blackout order and to take action against any violations.

During the next in-camera hearing of the cypher case, family members will have limited access to the courtroom. However, the special court has adjourned the hearing until tomorrow. The cypher case, initiated with the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act, involves serious allegations against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The FIR, lodged based on the complaint of the Home Secretary, also implicates former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar.

According to the FIR, action is anticipated against Azam Khan and Asad Umar, as authorities have concluded their involvement in the misuse of classified documents. The report alleges that a conspiracy was orchestrated by Khan and Qureshi to exploit the contents of the diplomatic cypher for malicious purposes, endangering state interests. The report claimed that former prime minister asked Azam Khan - the then principal secretary - to "manipulate the contents of cypher". "The former premier deliberately kept the copy of diplomatic cypher, which was sent to the PM office", it added, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)