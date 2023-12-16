Pakistan Railways directs officials to recover outstanding dues from federal, provincial depts

In a recent decision, Pakistan Railways has directed its personnel to begin the process of collecting unpaid debts from federal and provincial agencies for the use of its land and services, according to ARY News. The Ministry of Railways has ordered federal and provincial agencies to pay billions of rupees in overdue dues for utilising its land and other services as soon as possible since the department was experiencing financial difficulties, ARY News reported.

The sum owed against the various departments, according to the official, is more than (PKR) 8,375 million (above 8 billion) on account of using its land and various services. He stated that the federal agencies had to pay (PKR) 709.084 million, provincial departments had to pay (PKR) 1980.217 million, and autonomous and private entities had to pay (PKR) 5685.736 million.

"The relevant provincial government provided the finances to Pakistan Railways for the upgradation of un-manned level crossings in the country," he added. An official of the Ministry of Railways of Pakistan said there were two types of level crossings over the Pakistan Railways network, un-manned and manned level crossings, adding that the un-manned level crossings were without gate leaves, ARY News reported.

He further stated that in 2013-14, Pakistan Railways and the Provincial Government undertook a collaborative survey to identify accident-prone/vulnerable unmanned level crossings across the nation. (ANI)

