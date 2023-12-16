Left Menu

Pakistan Railways directs officials to recover outstanding dues from federal, provincial depts

In a recent decision, Pakistan Railways has directed its personnel to begin the process of collecting unpaid debts from federal and provincial agencies for the use of its land and services, according to ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 23:44 IST
Pakistan Railways directs officials to recover outstanding dues from federal, provincial depts
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent decision, Pakistan Railways has directed its personnel to begin the process of collecting unpaid debts from federal and provincial agencies for the use of its land and services, according to ARY News. The Ministry of Railways has ordered federal and provincial agencies to pay billions of rupees in overdue dues for utilising its land and other services as soon as possible since the department was experiencing financial difficulties, ARY News reported.

The sum owed against the various departments, according to the official, is more than (PKR) 8,375 million (above 8 billion) on account of using its land and various services. He stated that the federal agencies had to pay (PKR) 709.084 million, provincial departments had to pay (PKR) 1980.217 million, and autonomous and private entities had to pay (PKR) 5685.736 million.

"The relevant provincial government provided the finances to Pakistan Railways for the upgradation of un-manned level crossings in the country," he added. An official of the Ministry of Railways of Pakistan said there were two types of level crossings over the Pakistan Railways network, un-manned and manned level crossings, adding that the un-manned level crossings were without gate leaves, ARY News reported.

He further stated that in 2013-14, Pakistan Railways and the Provincial Government undertook a collaborative survey to identify accident-prone/vulnerable unmanned level crossings across the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023