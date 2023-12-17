Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pays homage to Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri alongwith Indian Embassy officials paid homage to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on Saturday. The Minister and the Indian community in Kuwait observed a 2-minute silence.

Hardeep Singh Puri has travelled to Kuwait to pay condolences on behalf of the government and the people of India. He will deliver personal letters of condolences from the President and Prime Minister of India to Kuwait's new Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Indian government has declared state mourning across the country on Sunday as a mark of respect for the departed leader. As a part of state mourning, the Indian Tricolour is being flown at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly. The Indian Tricolour is also being flown at half-mast at all buildings of Indian high commissions, embassies, consulates and India Houses all over the world. All official entertainment activities have been cancelled for today.

In the press release, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "In the demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait has lost a visionary leader who took the country towards progress and prosperity. India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the leadership of the late Amir." "He was steadfast in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. The large Indian expatriate community in Kuwait will miss his presence and compassionate care," it added.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is "deeply saddened" to learn about the unfortunate demise of the Emir of Kuwait. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait."

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at the age of 86 on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera. The cause of his death is not known yet. "With great sadness and sorrow, we--the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world--mourn the late His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today," Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, said in a statement on Saturday as it aired on state television, according to Al Jazeera.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in in September 2020, following the death in the United States of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, at the age of 91. Sheikh Nawaf maintained positions of influence for decades before ascending to the throne. In 2006, he was named heir apparent, and he was acting as defence minister when Iraqi soldiers invaded the oil-rich emirate in 1990. In the wake of threats from armed organisations, he also served as interior minister.

Sheikh Nawaf was sent to the hospital in late November for an undisclosed ailment, according to the state news agency KUNA. He was well-liked within the ruling al-Sabah family, had a reputation for humility, and kept a low profile. (ANI)

