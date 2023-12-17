Left Menu

A five-member bench of the ECP will hear the plea to address the challenges and concerns raised against PTI's intra-party polls.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:19 IST
Election Commission to hear plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founding member tomorrow
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding member Akbar S Babar against intra-party polls on December 18, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. A five-member bench of the ECP will hear the plea to address the challenges and concerns raised against PTI's intra-party polls. Prominent persons among those who filed the plea against the PTI intra-party polls were Akbar S Babar, Raja Tahir Nawaz, and Naureen Farooq.

The ECP has summoned PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan in the intra-party election case. In addition, the electoral watchdog has summoned the party's chief election commissioner Niazullah Niazi, Umar Ayub, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Yasmin Rashid, Ali Amin Gandapur and RO central secretariat Sardar Masroof. Furthermore, notices have been issued to the Returning Officer Central Secretariat Sardar Masroof Khan and Returning Officer Ansar Mahmood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Central Secretariat, according to ARY News report.

Akbar S Babar has called the intra-party elections a drama. In a video statement, Babar stated that PTI had placed the party and its election symbol bat at stake. Notably, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been elected unopposed as PTI's new chairman, replacing former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. PTI intra-party polls were conducted on Saturday as per the orders given by ECP. Voters participated in the voting through an online app, ARY News reported.

Nominated by the PTI founder a few days prior, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan assumed the top leadership position unopposed. In his remarks after his being elected as PTI chairman, Gohar said he will keep fulfilling this responsibility as Imran's representative. Pakistan-based Dawn reported. He said that Pakistan has 175 political parties, all of which have been providing details of their intra-party polls to the ECP since 1960. "However, none of these polls have been scrutinised as closely as those of the PTI." "People are seeing this and will block the oppression," he said.

Gohar said, "We have to take the country forward." He further said that PTI's aim is to struggle, and that Imran Khan is in jail due to his efforts. "When elections take place, we will defeat everyone," Gohar said. He said that Pakistan has 175 political parties, all of which have been providing details of their intra-party polls to the ECP since 1960. "However, none of these polls have been scrutinised as closely as those of the PTI. People are seeing this and will block the oppression," he said.

He noted, "We have to take the country forward." He further added that PTI's purpose is to struggle, and that Imran Khan is in jail because of his efforts. "When elections take place, we will defeat everyone," Gohar said. PTI election commissioner Niazullah Niazi said former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan had been elected secretary general of PTI while jailed PTI leader Yasmin Rashid has been elected party Punjab president. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

