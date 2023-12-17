Left Menu

Israel Defence Forces hit 200 Hamas sites in past day

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have carried out strikes against some 200 Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip over the past day, according to The Times of Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have carried out strikes against some 200 Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip over the past day, according to The Times of Israel. The IDF further said that they have also raided a building near the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school and found machinery used to build rockets to attack Israel.

Moreover, they also found three tunnel shafts in the area near the school, reported The Times of Israel. They further said that the Paratroopers Brigade raided several apartments used by Hamas in Gaza City's Shejaiya and found firearms, explosive devices, and other military equipment.

Additionally, the IDF said that they discovered a 15-meter-long tunnel, which was later destroyed in an airstrike. Meanwhile, in southern Gaza, the IDF said that the Commando Brigade directed an airstrike on a Hamas weapons depot in the home of an operative.

According to the IDF, the "significant" depot was used by operatives in the area to rearm, The Times of Israel reported. Later, the Commando Brigade also identified seven armed Hamas operatives in the Khan Younis area and directed airstrikes at them.

Moreover, the soldiers of the Nahal Infantry Brigade's 931st Battalion also uncovered a Hamas tunnel hidden underneath a baby's crib in a home in northern Gaza's Jabaliya, according to the IDF. The IDF emphasised that the underground passage is a "strategic" Hamas attack tunnel.

However, it was later destroyed by combat engineers. (ANI)

