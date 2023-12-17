Left Menu

IDF says it conducted strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

According to IDF, a fighter jet and attack helicopter struck several buildings used by Hezbollah and a drone hit a group of operatives. The IDF said another aircraft and tank struck weaponry and a Hezbollah observation post.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said it conducted strikes on Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon in response to the attack carried out on the border, The Times of Israel reported. According to IDF, a fighter jet and attack helicopter struck several buildings used by Hezbollah and a drone hit a group of operatives. The IDF said another aircraft and tank struck weaponry and a Hezbollah observation post.

The IDF said an IDF tank carried out shelling at a launch site in southern Lebanon after a projectile was fired at the Mount Dov area. It added that several rockets were fired at the Rosh Hanikra area, according to The Times of Israel report. There is no report of injuries in the latest attacks carried out by Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, the IDF said soldiers of the Nahal Infantry Brigade's 931st Battalion have uncovered a Hamas tunnel hidden underneath a baby's crib in northern Gaza's Jabaliya, The Times of Israel reported. In the video released by IDF, a company commander in the 931st Battalion gives a tour in English of the home and where the soldiers found the tunnel. The IDF stated that the underground passage is a "strategic" Hamas attack tunnel. Later, the tunnel was destroyed by combat engineers.

Meanwhile, the IDF said it has carried out strikes against some 200 Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip over the past day, according to The Times of Israel. It said that the Paratroopers Brigade raided several apartments used by Hamas in Shejaiya and found firearms, explosive devices, and other military equipment. The IDF said the troops discovered a 15-meter-long tunnel, which was later destroyed in an airstrike.

The IDF said that the Commando Brigade carried out an airstrike on Hamas weapons depot in the home of an operative in southern Gaza. The IDF noted that the depot was being used by operatives in the region to dearm, according to The Times of Israel report. In addition, the Commando Brigade identified seven armed Hamas operatives in the Khan Younis area and carried out airstrikes at them, The Times of Israel reported.

According to IDF, the 646th Brigade raided a building near a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA) school, where machinery used to build rockets was found. It further said that three tunnel shafts were found in the area of the school. (ANI)

