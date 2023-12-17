Left Menu

Australia announces USD 20 million aid to Afghanistan

The Australian government announced USD 20 million to support Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 20:31 IST
  • Afghanistan

The Australian government announced USD 20 million to support Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. The donation marks a crucial step in providing humanitarian aid and reflects Australia's commitment to international welfare and solidarity, according to a release by the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The amount is intended for the people of Afghanistan and Afghans who have migrated to neighbouring countries, reported Khaama Press. Australia has extended this aid at a time when Afghan citizens in Pakistan and Iran are facing the threat of forced deportation, with thousands being expelled daily through the Islam Qala, Torkham, and Spin Boldak borders from Pakistan into Afghanistan.

It also came amid Australia announcing a total contribution of 265 million dollars to the UNHCR at the 'Global Refugee Forum', mainly for the Rohingya people in Myanmar and Bangladesh, Khaama Press reported. Earlier too, the Australian government provided aid to the people of Afghanistan.

These efforts highlight the international support provided to Afghanistan at a time when the country is facing huge challenges and is in dire need of humanitarian aid. Over 260,000 illegal Afghan immigrants have left Pakistan for Afghanistan using the border crossings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, certain repatriated immigrants conveyed that they found themselves in challenging circumstances and were calling for increased attention from the interim government. The International Rescue Committee, Danish Refugee Council, Norwegian Refugee Council, Islamic Relief Worldwide, CARE, Intersos, and some other organisations highlighted the urgent situation of 5,00,000 individuals, who have returned to Afghanistan and are facing critical needs for food, shelter, and employment during the winter, TOLO News reported.

In response, these organisations are urging the international community to enhance support for the families returning to Afghanistan. Earlier, some aid agencies expressed concern about the dire situation of Afghan immigrants in the country.

Aid agencies, too, underscored that the deportees need increasing assistance, TOLO News reported. (ANI)

