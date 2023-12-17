Left Menu

"Would soon bring own prime minister": Pakistan People's Party leader Murad Ali Shah

As general elections approach, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Murad Ali Shah stated on Sunday that his party is well-positioned to establish the next government in the Centre.

Pakistan People's Party leader Murad Ali Shah. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As the general elections drew near, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Murad Ali Shah stated on Sunday that his party was well positioned to form the next government at the Centre. Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the PPP leader ruled out any 'competition' for the party in Sindh, while stressing that the party also has a majority in Balochistan.

Murad Ali Shah stated that during PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's visit to Balochistan, the former premier did not even leave the hotel and had talks in the room. "Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto visited individuals' homes in Balochistan," he said and added that "PPP would soon bring its own prime minister and provide relief to the common man by introducing necessary reforms.

According to ARY News, Murad said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plotted to postpone the elections. He also praised Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) for "thwarting the conspiracy to postpone the elections." In compliance with an earlier Supreme Court (SC) judgement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the election timetable for the upcoming February 8 general elections.

According to a notification issued by the electoral watchdog, the public notice will be issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on December 19, with nomination filing dates ranging from December 20 to December 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

