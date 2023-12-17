Left Menu

Pak poll body bans registration, deletion, change of votes in electoral rolls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has prohibited the registration of new voters, as well as the deletion, revision, and correction of votes on electoral rolls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 21:18 IST
Pak poll body bans registration, deletion, change of votes in electoral rolls
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has prohibited the registration of new voters, as well as the deletion, revision, and correction of votes on electoral rolls, ARY News reported on Sunday. According to sources, the ECP has also prevented police and other personnel from taking leave, including returning officers.

Citing the sources, ARY News reported that the election commission's regional offices will remain open today (Sunday) for the distribution of voter lists and other materials. The ECP has also prohibited provincial and federal government personnel from being transferred or posted.

The election commission announced the election timetable for the February 8 general elections on Friday, in accordance with the Supreme Court's order, ARY News reported. Notably, it was during a press conference, that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja promised to level the playing field for all political parties.

The announcement came hours after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the ECP to announce the election schedule while suspending a Lahore High Court (LHC) order on the appointment of returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) from bureaucracy, which had cast a cloud over the holding of general elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023