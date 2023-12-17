US: New York City Mayor Eric Adams issues travel alert over heavy rains, flooding

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a travel alert on Saturday, predicting heavy rains and flooding on Sunday and Monday, The Hill reported. "Hey New Yorkers, it's nice out today but don't let it fool you. We're going to have some heavy rain and winds Sunday into Monday," Adams said in a video.

"It may impact our commute. City agencies are working hard to be prepared. We're coordinating but we need you to do your part because we may have flooding on the coastal areas in Jamaica Bay," he added, as he issued a travel advisory. Adams advised people to stay at home on Sunday night and to exercise caution and be prepared for delays if they must go.

He also advised New Yorkers to inspect catch basins in their neighbourhoods and sweep out any debris that could prevent water from draining correctly, as well as secure anything that could fly away in the strong winds, The Hill reported. People who live in flood-prone locations should take precautions to protect their homes, according to him.

Up to four inches of rain are expected late Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in New York. Poorly damaged urban areas may face flash flooding concerns, according to The Hill. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast, with gusts reaching 60 mph.

"With significant rainfall and high winds predicted for this Sunday into Monday, we want to remind New Yorkers to be alert, keep checking the forecast, and stay prepared," Adams posted on X (formerly Twitter). Adams said people can sign up for alerts and advice on how they can navigate the storm.

The travel warning comes nearly three months after the New York area experienced heavy rain and flooding. It had not only flooded roads but also disrupted tube service and flights and flooding basements in the neighbourhood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)