Bodhgaya to host global Buddhist leaders at first International Sangha Forum

The International Buddhist Confederation, in collaboration with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan Buddhist Centre, is set to organise the First International Sangha Forum (ISF) from December 20 to 23. The event will see global Buddhist leaders converging in Bodhgaya, Bihar.

The International Sangha Forum (ISF) will bring together eminent Buddhist leaders, including the Dalai Lama and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a gathering that transcends borders and traditions, the ISF said in an official release. The event will also witness the coming together of practitioners of the Pali traditions of the Southeast and South Asian countries of India, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia, as well as those of the Sanskrit tradition from Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Russia, Mongolia and other parts of the world.

The ISF aims to foster dialogue on the intricate aspects of Vinaya rules and explore the evolving role of Buddhism in the 21st century, the release stated. The first three days at the event will see discussions among monks, nuns and Bhikkhu scholars, "engaging in discussions that delve into the profound teachings of Buddhism."

Following the discussions, the forum's culmination will feature a prayer gathering at the revered Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya on the last day. The ISF serves as a platform for harmonious exchange, fostering a shared understanding among participants. It also stresses the enduring relevance of Buddhist principles in today's world.

Earlier, in December, about 5,000 monks and nuns from around the world, including India, gathered in Bodh Gaya for the 18th International Tipitaka Chanting Programme, from December 2 to 12. The organisation works towards the revival of holy places associated with Lord Buddha by bringing international monks and reciting the teachings in their original form. It is also an attempt to bring the Sangha together and organise Dhamma talks by eminent Buddhists, the release stated. (ANI)

