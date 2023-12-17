Left Menu

Israeli forces raid vacation homes of Yahya Sinwar and other Hamas leaders

Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis raided the vacation homes of several senior Hamas leaders including Yahya Sinwar, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 22:58 IST
Israeli forces raid vacation homes of Yahya Sinwar and other Hamas leaders
Representative Image (Image Credit: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 17 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis raided the vacation homes of several senior Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Sunday. The IDF also seized the office of the commander of Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade, as well as underground and terror infrastructure.

Also captured was the main square of Bani Suheila, a suburb of Khan Yunis. The IDF said that forces from the Seventh Brigade have eliminated many terrorists and exposed about 30 tunnel shafts in the past week of fighting. In addition, the brigade destroyed dozens of Hamas anti-tank positions and observation posts, confiscated weapons such as grenades and RPGs, and seized intelligence equipment such as telephones, computers and instruction leaflets.

Israeli forces also raided the Hamas outpost of the "Deir al-Balah" battalion, confiscating intelligence equipment and military training books. Khan Yunis is the second largest in the Strip and is considered the capital of Gaza's southern district.

It is also regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whose family lives there. Since the war began, the IDF has eliminated two members of the Hamas ruling politburo as well as associates of Sinwar who live in Khan Yunis. At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023