UAE: Third batch of UAE medical volunteers depart for Gaza

Dubai [UAE], December 17 (ANI/WAM): The third batch of volunteers, heading to the Gaza Strip, left the country today to join the field hospital that the UAE had established in the Gaza Strip to provide Palestinians with the necessary medical treatment and care. The new batch of volunteers, comprising nine healthcare professionals, will join their fellow doctors and nurses, who are currently working to provide patients with medical care and treatment, to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

Over the past two weeks, the hospital has treated 291 cases that required medical interventions, from first aid, medications and other treatments to surgeries and intensive care. It also offered consultations and other medical services. Overseen by an Emirati medical team, the hospital, which has a capacity of over 150 beds, is part of the "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation, geared to provide humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip.

The hospital includes operating rooms equipped to perform various types of surgeries, including general, paediatric, and vascular surgeries, as well as intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anaesthesia department, and specialised clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopaedics, psychiatry, family medicine, paediatrics, and gynaecology. In addition, the hospital provides CT and X-ray scans and is equipped with a pharmacy and a laboratory fitted with the latest equipment to perform various types of tests and examinations, ensuring the provision of comprehensive treatment for patients as per the best international standards and protocols. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)