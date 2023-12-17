Israel-Hamas war: Second Crossing for aid to Gaza operating

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 17 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that starting Sunday Dec. 17 UN aid trucks will undergo security checks and be transferred directly to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing (located at the intersection of the borders of Gaza, Israel and Egypt). COGAT said this is being done to "abide by our agreement with the US" and that the opening of the second border crossing for the transfer of humanitarian aid will increase the daily volume of such aid entering Gaza. COGAT reported that on Saturday 90 trucks filled with humanitarian aid were inspected and transferred to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing (about 30 miles away from the Gaza border) into Egypt from Israel. Also, four tankers of fuel and two tankers of cooking Gas designated for the operation of essential infrastructure in Gaza entered the Gaza Strip.

Additional equipment and personnel for the UAE and Jordanian field hospitals entered the Gaza Strip. Unfortunately, the UN does not ensure that the aid reaches the civilians who need it.

Locals in Gaza have shared videos of Hamas terrorists stealing he aid meant for them, shooting guns in the air and even beating people. Aid packages of different sorts that are clearly marked "Not for Sale" are being sold back to people at high rates. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)