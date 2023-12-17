Russian President Putin rejects Biden's claim that Russia could attack NATO, calls it "completely nonsense"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the assertions by the United States that Moscow might launch an attack on a NATO country in the future, dismissing such claims as "complete nonsense," Al Jazeera reported." Vladimir Putin made this statement in a recent interview with Russian state TV.

This comes as US President Joe Biden warned that if Putin achieved victory in Ukraine, he might be emboldened to attack a NATO ally, triggering a third world war. Following Biden's warning, Russian President Putin made his statement in an interview with Russian state TV on Sunday.

"It is complete nonsense, and I think President Biden understands that," Putin told state television channel Rossiya. Vladimir Putin further emphasised that Russia has no reason or interest to fight with NATO countries.

"Russia has no reason, no interest--no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military--to fight with NATO countries," he said. He added that Biden may be trying to stoke such fears to justify his "erroneous policy" in the region, according to Al Jazeera.

Notably, US-Russia relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Throughout their 22-month war, the US has provided Ukraine with USD 111 billion in weapons and equipment, along with other aid, helping the Ukrainians fend off Russia's advance and regain some territory.

US President Biden is looking forward to sending more aid to war-torn Ukraine, which is running short on supplies as it fights back in deadly winter, reported Al Jazeera. He had asked US Congress to approve USD 61.4 billion in support of Ukraine as part of a larger USD 110 billion package that includes more funds for Israel and other issues.

Earlier on December 12, Biden said that right-wing lawmakers' refusal to approve the package also risked handing President Putin a "Christmas gift" of victory. "Putin is banking on the United States failing to deliver for Ukraine," Biden said during a news conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "We must ... prove him wrong," he added. (ANI)

