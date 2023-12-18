Massive flow of migrants "poisoning" blood of US: Donald Trump

Coming out hard at US President Joe Biden over "economic woes" and border security, his predecessor Donald Trump said that the influx of migrants is "poisoning" the blood of the country, New York Post reported. Trump's 90-minute speech focused heavily on America's "economic woes" and its "dire border crisis," which the former President pledged to end on his "first day back in the White House" by terminating the "open border policy of the Biden administration."

"The massive flow of migrants is poisoning the blood of our country," he added. He was addressing a raucous crowd of about 5,000 in a hockey arena at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, on Saturday, five weeks ahead of the Granite State's first-in-the-nation Republican primary, according to the New York Post.

"As long as Joe Biden is in the White House, the American Dream is dead," Trump said. He called the incumbent president "truly the worst, most incompetent, and most corrupt president in the history of our country" and further claimed that the second Trump term will "bring our country back from hell."

The former president made similar comments on the Truth Social platform about immigrants and President Biden. "ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IS POISONING THE BLOOD OF OUR NATION. THEY'RE COMING FROM PRISONS, FROM MENTAL INSTITUTIONS -- FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD. WITHOUT BORDERS & FAIR ELECTIONS, YOU DON'T HAVE A COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

"JOE BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!" he added in a subsequent post. Trump further attacked Biden during his speech in New Hampshire over the ongoing criminal cases against him and referred to the incumbent president as a "threat to democracy."

"You know, we talk about democracy," Trump said. "But the whole world is watching the persecution of a political opponent that's kicking his ass." Taking his attack on Biden further, the former President cited Russian President Vladimir Putin's remark criticising the "rottenness" of the American system.

"Even Vladimir Putin...of Russia says that Biden's politically motivated 'persecution of his political rival' is very good for Russia because it shows the 'rottenness of the American political system,' which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy," Trump said. Meanwhile, several polls have shown Trump having a significant lead over incumbent Biden, especially in key swing states.

A poll last week found that Trump would defeat Biden by a 4-point margin, 47 per cent to 43 per cent in a hypothetical rematch--despite the multiple criminal prosecutions that have been filed against him in federal and state courts, the New York Post reported. Trump holds a huge 48.6 percentage point lead nationally in the 2024 GOP primary in the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate, and in New Hampshire, he has a 27-point edge over his nearest GOP rival and former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley. (ANI)

