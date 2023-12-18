Left Menu

BNP cannot win public support through "arson attacks, killing people": Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the Awami League, said the BNP does not want the welfare of the people; it rather wants a regime of "looting, money laundering and plundering public money."

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 08:13 IST
BNP cannot win public support through "arson attacks, killing people": Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina slammed the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) over the violent incidents in the country and said that it can't win elections by "arson attacks and killing people," Dhaka Tribune reported. She made the remarks at a discussion at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) organised by the ruling Awami League to mark Victory Day.

"They should know this and they should act accordingly," Hasina added. Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the Awami League, said the BNP does not want the welfare of the people; it rather wants a regime of "looting, money laundering and plundering public money."

"They do not want to go for an election because they know very well that the people will not cast votes for arson terrorists and killers," she added. Hasina alleged that BNP and its allies are aware of this 'bitter truth', and that is why they want to "foil the election," slated for January 7, and "overthrow the government," Dhaka Tribune reported.

She mentioned that the Awami League was not born from an "illegal power grabber"; instead, the party is the "organisation of the land and the people of this country." "This party has grown through struggle against all odds and injustices. So the roots of this party are deep. They (BNP) cannot overthrow or suppress the Awami League like this," she added.

Sheikh Hasina further urged the people to create resistance against criminals, arsonists, killers and saboteurs of rail lines. "These kinds of destructive activities must not continue in this country," Dhaka Tribune quoted her as saying.

The Bangladesh PM said at a time when the country is advancing by overcoming the problems caused by the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the BNP and its allies are engaged in "arson attacks, hartal and blockades to play with the fate of the people." Hasina added that Bangladesh has established voting rights and food security through movements and struggles. She also added that the Awami League has made electoral reforms and has given the people their voting rights.

"The people will decide whom they want to elect and who will form the government," she said. The prime minister said Bangladesh will never look back again, and 'Bengalis' will advance like they gained victory through a nine-month war in 1971, Dhaka Tribune reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023