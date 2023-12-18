Left Menu

Senior MEA official discusses ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation during visit to Madagascar

Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi paid a three-day visit to Madagascar from December 15 to 17 and interacted with prominent Malagasy business leaders to discuss ways to enhance trade-economic cooperation between the two countries

Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi paid a three-day visit to Madagascar from December 15 to 17 and interacted with prominent Malagasy business leaders to discuss ways to enhance trade-economic cooperation between the two countries. Dammu Ravi represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the investiture ceremony of President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina on December 16.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that Dammu Ravi reached Antananarivo in Madagascar on December 15 and interacted with prominent Malagasy business leaders and "discussed ways to further enhance trade-economic cooperation between India and Madagascar". " On December 16, 2023, Secretary (ER) represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Investiture Ceremony of President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina. He also paid a courtesy call on President Andry Rajoelina and conveyed best wishes of Prime Minister Modi for a successful second tenure of the President and for further strengthening of India-Madagascar partnership and Vision SAGAR," the release said.

On the sidelines of the Investiture Ceremony, Dammu Ravi briefly interacted with President of Comoros and current Chairperson of the African Union Azali Assoumani and conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Modi for stronger India-Africa Partnership. Secretary (ER) took part in an Indian community reception hosted by the Embassy of India in Antananarivo on December 16 evening.

"Secretary (ER) spoke about the ongoing India's economic transformation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi and encouraged the local Indian diaspora to contribute towards stronger trade-economic cooperation and people-to-people linkages between India and Madagascar," the release said. It said the official visit of Secretary (ER) to Antananarivo reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthen its traditional ties of friendship with Madagascar.

"As a close neighbour and fellow developing country in the Indian Ocean Region, India will remain a reliable and committed development partner for Madagascar," the release said. (ANI)

