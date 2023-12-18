Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Pakitsan

38

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:35 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Pakitsan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 11:38:03 (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 29.32°S and, Longitude: 70.12°W, respectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 11:38:03 IST, Lat: 29.32 & Long: 70.12, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Pakistan," the NCS posted on X.

No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023