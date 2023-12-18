Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Pakitsan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 11:38:03 (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres.
According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 29.32°S and, Longitude: 70.12°W, respectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 11:38:03 IST, Lat: 29.32 & Long: 70.12, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Pakistan," the NCS posted on X.
No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)
