PoK: Awami Action Committee, All-Party Alliance to protest across Gilgit-Baltistan from December 21 against rise in wheat prices

The Awami Action Committee and the All-Party Alliance have announced a protest movement in the entire Gilgit-Baltistan from December 21 against the surge in the price of wheat and reduction in subsidies, a local Urdu newspaper, DailyK2 reported. A joint meeting of the alliance was held under the chairmanship of Action Committee Chairman Ehsan Ali Advocate at a local hotel in Skardu, in which the leaders of the Public Action Committee Gilgit-Baltistan and the leaders of all political, religious, nationalist parties and business organisations were present.

Moreover, a large number of lawyers participated in the joint meeting and they discussed the increase in the price of wheat that is raising concerns amongst residents, reported DailyK2. Following the meeting, it was unanimously decided that since December 20 was given to the government to approve the demands, a large-scale protest movement will be started in the entire Gilgit-Baltistan area of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), on December 21.

Protests will begin simultaneously in all districts and there will be protest sit-ins and demonstrations against the increase in the price of wheat in the streets, according to DailyK2. Moreover, if the protest continues, the scope of the protest will spread to other parts of the country.

Later, the Chairman of the Public Action Committee, Ehsan Ali Advocate, while addressing the joint meeting, said that the Provincial Assembly is a dummy assembly. Even though the law has not been passed, all the money is going into the pockets of the elite, there is spectacle everywhere, and the public has been made a scapegoat, he said, according to DailyK2. (ANI)

