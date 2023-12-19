China: Death toll from earthquake jumps to 86; 96 injured

The death toll from the earthquake in China's Gansu Province rose to 86 in the early hours of Tuesday, state media Xinhua reported citing provincial earthquake relief headquarters. This comes after a strong 6.2 magnitude occurred in Jishishan County in northwest China's Gansu Province.

In addition to the death toll, 96 people are injured in the province, Xinhua reported. The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted Jishishan county in northwest China's Gansu Province late Monday evening has killed 86 people and injured 96 others in the province, according to the provincial earthquake relief headquarters

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred 37 km from Linxia Chengguanzhen, Gansu and around 100 km from Lanzhou, Gansu. The depth of the earthquake was reported at 10 km. Notably, the USGS reported the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.9.

The rescue operation is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

