UAE: 68 pc growth in trade volume between Ajman and Qatar in 2023

Ajman [UAE], December 19 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), revealed that the volume of trade between Ajman and Qatar increased by 68 per cent until the third quarter of this year, with a total value reaching AED 521 million, compared to AED 310 million until the third quarter of 2022.

The most important export products include ships, boats, iron and steel products, and mineral oils, he added. (ANI/WAM)

