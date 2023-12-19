Left Menu

UAE: 68 pc growth in trade volume between Ajman and Qatar in 2023

The most important export products include ships, boats, iron and steel products, and mineral oils, he added.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 08:05 IST
UAE: 68 pc growth in trade volume between Ajman and Qatar in 2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ajman [UAE], December 19 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), revealed that the volume of trade between Ajman and Qatar increased by 68 per cent until the third quarter of this year, with a total value reaching AED 521 million, compared to AED 310 million until the third quarter of 2022.

The most important export products include ships, boats, iron and steel products, and mineral oils, he added. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023