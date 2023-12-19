Left Menu

UAE Rulers congratulate Egyptian President on re-election

The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on his re-election.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 08:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Emirates [UAE], December 19 (ANI/WAM): The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on his re-election.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, sent separate cables of congratulations to the Egyptian President today.

Their crown princes and deputy rulers sent similar cables of congratulations. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

