Brand Dubai showcases local entrepreneurial flair at Hatta Festival

Dubai [UAE], December 19 (ANI/WAM): Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, is organising the 'Proudly from Dubai Market' at the Hatta Festival. The unique market, one of the key highlights of the festival, runs until December 31st at the scenic Leem Lake in Hatta. The market showcases the innovative culinary concepts and diverse products of 30 homegrown businesses, all part of the 'Proudly from Dubai' network. Half these businesses represent the local Hatta community, highlighting the area's growing entrepreneurial vibrance.

The market features diverse products, including clothing, honey, candles, perfumes, accessories, fabric, coffee beans and matcha powder. The participation of Hatta-based businesses in the market was facilitated in collaboration with Dubai's Community Development Authority and the Hatta Traders Council. The market features a mix of 16 food and beverage outlets and 14 ventures displaying other products, offering visitors a rich and varied experience.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the Hatta Festival embodies the vision of leadership to transform the region into a prominent winter tourist destination. The strategic development plan for Hatta aims to promote balanced economic growth and create diverse employment opportunities for its residents. She added that the authority is actively participating in the Hatta Festival as part of its strategy to support Emirati family business ventures. This support enables them to display and market their products effectively, in line with the authority's plan to provide Hatta-based businesses with growth and development opportunities.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said, "At the market, visitors can explore the best of Dubai's culinary creativity and a range of exciting products, from clothing to locally produced honey. Through our collaboration with the Community Development Authority and the Hatta Traders Council, we seek to spotlight the success stories of start-up businesses initiated by citizens in Hatta and across Dubai." The 'Proudly From Dubai Market' is open at Leem Lake on weekdays from 3:00 to 9:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 noon to midnight.

The market is part of 'Proudly from Dubai', an initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai. The Hatta Festival, the centrepiece of the latest Dubai Destinations winter campaign, is a vibrant celebration of culture, sports, and family entertainment in Dubai's picturesque mountain region. (ANI/WAM)

