Parliamentary delegation from European Union discusses bilateral interests

A Parliamentary delegation from European Union on Tuesday discussed various issues of bilateral interest, including the need for more parliamentary exchanges to foster stronger bilateral relations between India and European Union. The discussion was held after a parliamentary delegation from European Union led by Morten Lokkegaard called on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in Parliament House Complex.

During the discussion, underscoring the ties between India and European Union, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha stated that strong relations among these countries will be to the benefit of the larger global good. A delegation led by Morten Lokkegaard, Chair of Delegation for Relations with India and Nathalie Loiseau, Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defence along with other Members of the European Parliament also met Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla in Parliament House on Tuesday.

Birla said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is 'fast emerging as a robust economy with a strong resolve to rise as a developed nation by 2047, according to the statement released by Lok Sabha Secretariat. While welcoming the European Parliament delegation to the Indian Parliament, Birla noted that India is the world's largest and most vibrant democracy. He stated that dialogue, debate and discussion are the bedrock of Indian parliamentary democracy.

During the meeting, members of the European Parliament appreciated India's leadership of the G20. They highlighted India's crucial role against terrorism and other global challenges that are faced by the world, according to Lok Sabha Secretariat statement. In a post shared on X, Om Birla posted, "Pleased to meet a delegation from the Security and Defence Committee of the European Parliament at Parliament House, today. Emphasized that India and Europe share a common worldview based on values of Democracy, Rule of Law and Diversity."

"The EU delegation commended Bharat's successful G20 leadership and sought Bharat's cooperation in facing challenges emerging from terrorism and other related threats. Strengthening parliamentary cooperation and exchange of ideas were also discussed," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)