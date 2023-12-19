Admiral R Hari Kumar attending Indian Ocean Naval Symposium in Thailand

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar is leading a three-member Indian Naval delegation for the 8th edition of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs (CoC). The IONS Conclave of Chiefs (CoC) is being hosted by the Royal Thai Navy in Thailand's Bangkok from December 19-22. The 8th Conclave is being attended by the Chiefs of Navies and Heads of Maritime Agencies of IONS countries, Indian Navy said in a press release. During the conclave, the IONS chairmanship will be transferred from France to Thailand.

A seminar on the theme 'Blue Economy: Ways Forward for Sustainable Development of IONS Member States', is being conducted on the sidelines of IONS Conclave of Chiefs (CoC). Cmde Manmeet S Khurana, Cmde (Foreign Cooperation) from Indian Navy will present a paper on 'Security is Foundation for Peaceful and Sustainable Blue Economy'.

Various bilateral interactions will also be conducted on the sidelines of the Conclave to facilitate a greater degree of maritime cooperation and understanding between the IONS countries. India will take over the Chair of IONS (2025-27) during the 9th CoC planned to be conducted in India at the end of 2025. In 2008, the Indian Navy conceived the IONS as a forum that seeks to enhance maritime cooperation among Navies of the littoral states of the Indian Ocean region, according to Indian Navy press release.

The Indian Navy in the press release said, "IONS provides an open and inclusive platform for discussions on regionally relevant maritime issues that would lead to common understanding on the way ahead. The inaugural edition of IONS was held in New Delhi in 2008, with Indian Navy as the Chair for two years. (ANI)

