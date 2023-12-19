UAE: DEWA releases thought leadership paper on climate resilience

Dubai [UAE], December 19 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) released a thought leadership paper on climate resilience at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The paper, which was developed by DEWA in cooperation with Marsh, a global risk advisor and part of Marsh McLennan Group, demonstrates the methods and mechanisms implemented by DEWA to ensure continuous climate resilience at the solar park. The methods aim to mitigate the effects of climate change and effectively handle different scenarios and risks that may occur over the following decades.

The paper was released during a discussion session titled "Risk to Resilience: Adapting to Climate Challenges". During the session, DEWA and Marsh presented the findings of the study and highlighted DEWA's efforts to ensure the highest levels of readiness and current and future climate risk management. The session also underscored DEWA's efforts to enhance the resilience of the power and water sectors and constantly develop its proactive risk management capabilities. This enhances DEWA's growth and prosperity and consolidates its position as one of the best utilities in the world.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "We follow the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to turn challenges into opportunities and realise the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017-2050 to improve the capacity of adaptation to climate change. DEWA is constantly developing its effective risk management capabilities. At DEWA, we adopt the best corporate resilience and agility practices within a comprehensive system of integrated corporate work that covers all activities and operations. This increases efficiency and productivity as well as encourages creativity and innovation." "DEWA is implementing several globally leading projects to accelerate the transition to clean and renewable energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and build a sustainable future in Dubai. This is in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The paper focuses on the most notable of these projects, which is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. The solar park has a planned production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, using photovoltaic panels and concentrated solar power (CSP), with total investments of AED50 billion. When completed, the solar park will reduce more than 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The total capacity of the solar energy projects commissioned at the solar park has reached 2,627MW," Al Tayer added.

Ayman El Hout, Chief Executive Officer, Marsh McLennan UAE, commented, "Working with DEWA, Marsh McLennan is proactively assessing climate risks across the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, to help shape future adaptation plans and turn the challenges of climate change into opportunities for further growth and development. We are confident this work will help build the foundations for an innovative approach to climate resilience, which will enable communities to adapt and thrive in the face of climate change and its direct and indirect impact." DEWA pioneered the development of several world-leading standards in cooperation with the British Standards Institution (BSI). These include the Business Agility Concept and Framework (PAS 1000:2019), the first-of-its-kind global guide for business agility. DEWA has also developed the PAS 60518 Enterprise Risk Resilience Management standard for the utility sector, the first of its kind in the world. It is a reference for utilities and a key enabler for advancing risk management and resilience, ensuring business continuity and handling emergencies as competently and efficiently as possible.

In 2020, DEWA developed a comprehensive Climate Change Resilience Plan to ensure the resilience of the power and water sector of the emirate of Dubai. DEWA's Climate Change Resilience Plan identifies detailed existing mitigation measures, preventive controls and future resilience actions that address the potential impacts of various climate change drivers on its business and operations. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)