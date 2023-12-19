UAE Ambassador meets with Speaker of Jordanian Senate; discusses bilateral relations, cooperation

Amman [Jordan], December 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, met with Faisal Al-Fayez, Speaker of the Jordanian Senate, at the headquarters of the UAE Embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman, where the two sides discussed the distinguished bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields. Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed highlighted the depth of the fraternal strategic relations between the UAE and Jordan, and the keenness of the leadership of the two countries to develop and advance them at all levels to achieve common interests.

For his part, Al-Fayez expressed his pride in the high level of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all sectors, praising the UAE's continued support for Jordan and its people across multiple domains. The two sides stressed the importance of coordinating parliamentary relations and the friendship committees between the two nations. (ANI/WAM)

