Bad governance in Pakistan has reached its peak: Member of opposition in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

Member of Opposition of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and former provincial finance minister Javed Ali Manwa has said bad governance in Pakistan has reached its peak and the government has failed to solve the public's problems, which is provoking the people, DailyK2 reported.

Flag of Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI
Member of Opposition of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and former provincial finance minister Javed Ali Manwa has said bad governance in Pakistan has reached its peak and the government has failed to solve the public's problems, which is provoking the people, DailyK2 reported. DailyK2 is a Pakistan-based Urdu newspaper.

The former provincial finance minister said the Pakistani government is running on the signals of minor assistants due to which the problems are increasing day by day. At this time, Gilgit-Baltistan is in darkness and the government has no policy on how to bring the people out of the darkness, he said. The minister further said that if the government had taken decisions through consultation and negotiation, maybe the governance and wheat crises would not have been so serious. "The current government is running affairs on the dictation of minor assistants," he said.

As per Manwa, the government should show seriousness and solve the problems of the people on a priority basis. He said that the elected ministers are spending their days without doing any work; they are enjoying the benefits. This type of government is no less than a punishment for the people. "Some ministers listened to the voice of their conscience and told the truth and the government is completely helpless. Regarding the issue of wheat and other basic human rights, including the issue of terrorism, the opposition members are with the people," he said.

"Our first priority is peace of Gilgit-Baltistan," he added. (ANI)

