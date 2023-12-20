Left Menu

Facilities given to Gilgit-Baltistan's people being removed: Islami Tehreek Pakistan member

The Head of Coordination Committee of Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) Sheikh Mirza Ali and other leaders have said that the facilities that were given to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are being gradually removed, DailyK2 reported.

The remarks were made during a joint press conference in Skardu in Paksitan-occupied Kashmir. Ali said that until the constitutional status is determined, any initiative taken by the federal or provincial government regarding the abolition of any kind of tax or wheat subsidy will not only be rejected but will also receive a strong response.

Mirza Ali said that Gilgit Baltistan, being a disputed region, was given subsidy which the government wants to end, "we will not accept it under any circumstances". He said, "Gilgit-Baltistan has a special status and subsidy is our right. Wheat subsidy is being given to the citizens of Gilgit-Baltistan. It is their right. We are not asking for a reward; we are asking for a subsidy according to international laws, which is our right. If any new law is implemented in the country, it is also implemented in Gilgit-Baltistan. We strongly reject the decision of the cabinet." (ANI)

